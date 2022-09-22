Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: N.Y. Trump Lawsuit a 'Political Hit Job'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday hit out at New York Attorney General Letitia James for suing former President Donald Trump, his company, and members of his family.

James on Wednesday filed a suit against Trump, his three eldest children, the Trump Organization, and the company's senior management alleging "years of financial fraud" in which they "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars," and "knowingly and intentionally created more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets on his annual Statements of Financial Condition to defraud financial institutions."

Tenney said on "Wake Up America" that James' suit "is a complete political hit job," and went on to say that her "entire mission has been a political mission to take down Donald Trump."

She continued: "It's not about helping senior citizens across New York have been scammed. It's not about dealing with New York's horrible crime crisis, which is facing New Yorkers across the state. She represents the entire state of New York, not just New York City.

"There's millions of people that need help from our attorney general to enforce the laws. But she is particularly obsessed with trying to get Donald Trump. The mission is to get Donald Trump, his family, and remember something Donald Trump is no longer a resident of New York state [and] has provided millions of dollars in taxes and income to the state of New York as a native New Yorker."

Tenney went on to accuse James of being "the most corrupt" and "the most political" attorney general of the state's recent attorneys general.

