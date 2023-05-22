×
Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: N.Y. Gov. Incentivizing Migrants

By    |   Monday, 22 May 2023 10:23 AM EDT

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Monday lashed out at the influx of migrants into the state, warning it will cost taxpayers to cover the cost of providing shelter.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Tenney said migrants bussed to New York City after crossing the southern border are "going to be everywhere."

"[Democrat New York Gov.] Kathy Hochul "is going to keep giving incentives for them to come here," Tenney said. "We don't know who these people are. ... Why would we allow this? And why are we transporting this sanctuary city policy into the rest of New York?"

According to Tenney, the migrants are in "sanctuary areas up in upstate New York and then expanding in the counties that don't recognize sanctuary. [Hochul] said they're going to be in fields with tents. We're going to put them everywhere we can, and who's going to pay for them?

"They need medical care. They need health care. They need all kinds of taxpayer items. ... We're going to pay in New York — the highest taxed residents, probably in the country — and save California. And [Hochul] just excused another billion dollars out of our New York state budget to increase in taxes ... just for this purpose."

Tenney called the border entry process unlawful, saying it showed how drug cartels "are taking advantage" of the nation's big cities.

"This is enriching the cartels," she said, adding: "The cartels are making money. They're taking advantage of [New York City] and our state and our country. That's all it is. They're making billions of dollars, whether it's human trafficking of children who are being raped or being abused along the border, being taken from their families so that they can be enriched by cartels.

"It's all about the money," Tenney said, and "it's totally unfair and unlawful."

