Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: House GOP Will Use Its Majority to Help Fix Biden Economy

It may be hard to find any positives about the economy under President Biden, but now that the Republicans have a majority in the House of Representatives, “we’re going to do something about the economy,” Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Tuesday.

“We’re going to use every bit of our very slim majority” to help the economy recover, Tenney told “Eric Bolling The Balance.”

Tenney stated that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was passed under then-President Trump in 2017, was the best thing that happened to her business in 30 years.

“So tax cuts, less regulation, unleashing our American energy and the energy that we can produce in New York, get away from this craziness” Tenney said, noting that her district in upstate New York is the largest agricultural district in the Northeast and that it relies on reliable, safe, clean energy, but needs fossil fuels as well.

“We need to continue to use fertilizer to ship our goods and services are products all around the country, and even into Canada and other parts of the world. And we're not doing that under Joe Biden. We're seeing record inflation. 30% of inflation is driven by energy costs,” Tenney said.

Tenney added that the lack of energy security under Biden is a boon to America’s enemies as well, saying that Russia and China are using energy as leverage against the U.S.

“So look, we have good a huge problem. Inflation is a tax that is really onerous,” Tenney continued. “I worry about our small businesses, our farms, our economy in New York and across the nation. People are hurting, they’re suffering, and the Democrats’ solution is more spending, more taxes, more regulation and more green energy.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!