Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Nobody Wants to Hear About Biden

President Joe Biden isn't stumping for Democrat candidates because nobody on either side wants to hear about him, Rep. Claudia Tenney, whose primary reelection bid has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday.

"It's definitely a strategy," Tenney, a New York Republican, told Newsmax's "National Report." "They're hiding it; look, he is a guy with among the lowest presidential ratings in the modern era. Why would you want him on your campaign, just to bring you down?"

Tenney said that while she's on the campaign trail, she hears not only from Republicans but from moderates and Democrats that "they do not want to hear about Joe Biden."

"People are really upset about inflation, the price of gas," Tenney said. "We're seeing this debacle that was in Afghanistan, and even worse, we are seeing illegal immigrants from the border coming into my own home, county … people are upset about these things, [and] crime. He does absolutely nothing to appease or even to do anything to help the American people."

An NBC News poll out over the weekend shows 74% of respondents think the country is headed in the wrong direction, and Biden's approval rating is at 42%. Tenney said she's not surprised.

"I've been campaigning like crazy. I was just in Wyoming County [New York] the same day that Liz Cheney was losing in the state of Wyoming … people are hurting in these rural upstate areas, especially agriculture and farming, which is, by the way, the number one industry in New York state," she said.

But Biden's Inflation Reduction Act has a "Green New Deal" element, at the same time New Yorkers are facing their own version and farmers are feeling the pain, Tenney added.

The measure will also hurt lower-income taxpayers, as it will "unleash" 87,000 more Internal Revenue Service agents on the American public, at a time when government agencies "aren't helping the American people," said Tenney. "The people feel that. They see it all across party lines, is what I'm experiencing."

Meanwhile, Tenney said matters are looking good for her campaign, including with a rally Monday at 6 p.m. where Trump will speak about his endorsement and encourage people to vote.

"It's really important that we start tackling inflation, the price of gas, supporting our agricultural community, our small businesses, dealing with the border disaster, supporting our veterans and the military," Tenney said.

"That's something I've been fighting for, and I have a proven record of doing that. I think we're going to have great success tomorrow, and we really are grateful to everyone who has come out to support us. It's great to have all the endorsements, particularly [from] President Trump."

