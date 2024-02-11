×
Tags: claudia tenney | joe biden | barack obama

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden 'Weak' Leader in 'Cognitive Decline'

By    |   Sunday, 11 February 2024 02:17 PM EST

The United States is hamstrung at home and abroad because President Joe Biden is "a weak, feckless leader" who's incompetent and in "cognitive decline," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., charged Sunday.

In a withering assessment of the commander in chief — and America's problems around the world —Tenney told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" that Biden's lack of solutions explains "why you see chaos around the world" and at the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

"Who's running our country," she asked. "There's got to be people … pointing Joe Biden around — advisors, maybe the Obama team."

Tenney charged former President Barack Obama is "one of the very few who stayed around and … continues to be involved in the political process … running dark money, super PACS … and having his tentacles everywhere."

According to Tenney, Democrats are aware Biden looks bad on the public stage, but "I think they just don't see how they run another campaign from the basement and are successful."

She also accused the Biden team of "using every trick in the book, everything they can, inventing new tricks to take [former] President [Donald] Trump off the ballot and somehow undermine his ability to get elected."

The lawmaker concluded "what's so dangerous is that the nation doesn't have a president with the acuity and the ability and the skill set to be the president to make the hard decisions that impact not just our country, but our world."

On Friday, Tenney wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him and the rest of the Cabinet to explore invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office following a Justice Department report that commented on his "poor memory."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

Sunday, 11 February 2024 02:17 PM
