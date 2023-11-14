Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden's Israel Actions Puzzling

Rep. Claudia Tenney, speaking as the massive March for Israel rally was taking place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., told Newsmax Tuesday that the reaction of the Biden administration to the war in Israel "continues to puzzle" her.

"They came out strongly and supportive of Israel but [they] continue to push this freeze and cease-fire language," the New York Republican said on "Newsline." "I know it's a freeze, not a cease-fire, but they've changed the language."

Israel's fight against its Hamas invaders, Tenney added, is a struggle of "good versus evil."

"It's just as clear as could be, and to indicate that somehow the Israelis are at fault here when they've been attacked, and innocent people have been murdered in the most heinous way," she said. "To actually say that, this could impede their ability to destroy Hamas, which is the mission here."

She also said she's concerned the Biden administration is "equivocating" with its message, even though it came out initially in strong support of Israel.

Meanwhile, the congresswoman said her heart goes out to the anguish the people of Israel are experiencing "not to even know in many cases whether their loved ones are alive or not" after Hamas took hostages during their Oct. 7 assault on the country.

Tens of thousands of people are in Washington to denounce antisemitism in the "March for Israel," which is featuring Jewish community leaders and celebrities to speak at the event, which comes during an unprecedented surge in antisemitic actions in the United States, according to CNN.

"The March for Israel will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America's most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of antisemitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released," organizers said in a statement.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com