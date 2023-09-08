Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Impeachment Inquiry Likely This Fall

An impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden is "definitely on the table sometime this fall," and the votes will be there for that to happen, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Friday.

"That gives us a little time to get the information, to get it out, to get coverage of it so that the American people can actually see the facts," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline."

She added that Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has pointed out that the mainstream media is not covering any of the matters concerning the Bidens, including special counsel David Weiss' comments that an indictment on gun charges will be sought against Hunter Biden by the end of this month.

"They're not showing these things that are happening in plain sight, whether it's the explosive testimony that came out from the whistleblowers, the FBI informant, which corroborated all that from Sen. [Chuck] Grassley [R-Iowa] to all the information that's now coming out, matching that up [with Hunter Biden's] laptop," said Tenney.

The House Ways and Means Commission has paved much of the way for the investigation by revealing the IRS whistleblowers' testimony about the Bidens, and now that the National Archives has come forward with the pseudonyms the president used as his correspondence when he was vice president, "it's obvious there's a cover-up," said Tenney.

"Joe Biden isn't using pseudonyms for any reason other than to make sure that we have to continue to dive into the web, including the numerous suspicious activity reports and all those different bank accounts from all these different sources and entities to try to confuse everyone."

As a result, said Tenney, "there's a lot for the American people to see." He added: "This is worse than Watergate. This is the president engaging in illegal conduct, bribery, money laundering, impeachable crimes, and covering it up, using the Department of Justice and a dirty cop, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland."

Tenney also commented on Friday's announcement from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she's running for reelection, saying she thinks it's "just a routine announcement" from the California Democrat.

"It doesn't preclude her from later taking an appointment if she would become an ambassador or some other position that the president would give her," said Tenney. "I think it's just to make sure that she's got that slot available because guess what if she does get appointed? There's a special election and her daughter or someone of her choosing would be the front-runner to be in that special election. So, I don't really think this is that big a news deal."

