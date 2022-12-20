Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems Finally Seeing 'Tragedy' at Border

Democrats are finally starting to recognize that there are serious problems at the nation's border, and that "this is a tragedy," Rep. Claudia Tenney said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"People are seeing it before their own eyes, and when you see liberal media starting to cover it, you know it's an issue," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while adding that despite the issues, President Joe Biden has not visited the nation's southern border to see the situation firsthand.

"This problem has been raging for decades, and we finally got some solutions," with former President Donald Trump's enactment of the remain in Mexico policies and the Title 42 standards put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her comments come after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Monday put a temporary hold on the administration's plans to lift the Title 42 policy.

Title 42 kept migrants from coming into the country to stem the flow of COVID-19, but Tenney pointed out that there are also people coming in with diseases that have been eradicated in the United States, like mumps, measles, whooping cough, and more.

But Democrats, she said, are calling most of the migrants asylum seekers when their situation is often different.

"Look, 90% of these people aren't asylum seekers," said Tenney. "This border, the United States southern border is being controlled by the drug cartels and the human trafficking cartels. If you actually go to the border as I have ... to the El Paso sector, these people coming across are really being trafficked."

But the administration will fight to rescind Title 42, said Tenney.

"They're determined to do this," she said. "I hate to be cynical and say they want to have more voters that they can eventually turn into citizens, but I really think it's just a reaction to President Trump and their base … if they look like they're doing anything at the border, it hurts their base, so they really don't care about what's really happening to the American people and the American taxpayers."

Meanwhile, Tenney has presented a bill that calls for money targeted through the recent spending bill for the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents to be instead spent at the border to hire more Border Patrol agents, and she said Tuesday she still hopes it gets passed.

