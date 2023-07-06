Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Committee Will Compel Testimony in Hunter Biden Probe

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday her committee will compel testimony from Delaware's top federal prosecutor after he ignored a House Judiciary Committee request to hand over Justice Department communications about the investigation.

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney tasked with investigating Hunter Biden's tax filings, earlier this week denied retaliating against the IRS whistleblower who claimed Weiss was blocked from filing charges outside his home district.

"This whistleblower came through a whistleblower portal," Tenney told guest host John Huddy while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," adding that the First Amendment — which previous guest, former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes, spoke about earlier — "[is] something we protect, and also the ability of someone to call out the government when they see something wrong, and especially someone like Gary Shapley and the other whistleblower who is choosing to remain anonymous.

"We let this information out through the proper procedures, through the Ways and Means Committee, so Jim Jordan on Judiciary, Jamie Comer on Oversight, can look at it," she added. "So, we're going to compel this testimony because, as you're talking about [President Donald] Trump, there's been obstruction of justice. There's been attempts for political reasons to prevent Shapley and others while they were working with the IRS to get the information, they needed to complete this case.

"They had evidence that Hunter Biden was engaged in tax evasion, and they slow-walked this so that they couldn't get at the 2014 and 2015 tax returns, because then the statute of limitations would have been [told], so this is the kind of stuff that really upsets people when they see the politicization and weaponization."

"We have subpoena powers to actually get the IRS to provide these documents and DOJ," Tenney said. "Now, can we prosecute? No, we don't have power, but we can look to local prosecutors to actually take up this case."

