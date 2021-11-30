Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: 'So Much There' on Hunter Biden's Laptop

Including possible "criminal activity" with the son of President Joe Biden and his ties to China, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that "there is so much there" on Hunter Biden's controversial laptop.

"I think that the relationship with CEFC, the Chinese energy company, with the leverage, $30 million with a $10 million [a year] deal, and to cap it off, a 3.16 carat diamond," Tenney told Tuesday's "Stinchfield." "This looks like criminal activity to me, and we should be investigating this."

The New York Post reported Sunday, among a range of items found on what has become to be known as "The Laptop From Hell," which is also the title of a new book about the issue from Post columnist Miranda Devine, were documents of a big deal Hunter was trying to close with the chairman of the CEFC that included $10 million a year for three years and a $80,000 diamond.

"We should be looking under federal statutes," Tenney, who has joined other GOP Senators including Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in calling for a formal investigation into the matter. "Our attorney general should be looking into this instead of prosecuting and attacking parents who are concerned about their children's education around the country, and particularly in Virginia, and focusing on real crimes."

Grassley co-authored a Senate report on Hunter Biden and his connections to the Chinese energy firm Burisma while his father served as vice president under President Barack Obama, and how that relationship might have impacted U.S. government policy.

"So, to my Democratic colleagues who falsely smeared our report: You now chair committees that have jurisdiction over these matters, I challenge you to use the same effort and energy that you exerted in the Trump/Russia investigation to expose the extensive ties between the communist Chinese regime and members of the Biden family," Grassley said on the Senate floor Monday.

Tenney said, both Congress and the media would be paying much more attention to this if it were one of former President Donald Trump's children involved in such schemes and activities.

"Our attorney general in New York is busy trying to drum up charges against President Trump, who isn't even in office anymore, instead of going after the real villains here," she said. "[The laptop is] just an endless treasure trove of really disgusting items, like photos, sex, hookers, just degenerate activity by Hunter Biden."

