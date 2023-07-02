Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Probe Hitting 'Close to the Nerve'

A scathing letter sent late last week from Hunter Biden's attorney to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith shows that the investigation, including claims from two IRS whistleblowers that the FBI and Department of Justice hindered the probe, is "getting way too close to the nerve," Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax Sunday.

"This means they've got to smear the whistleblower," said the New York Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that the attorney, Abbe Lowell, smeared IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley as being part of a "misinformation campaign" aimed at hurting President Joe Biden, and Smith, R-Mo., for "not following the rules."

"Jason Smith has been so careful in following the rules and making this entire situation where there were two whistleblowers that came forward," said Tenney. "One does not want his name disclosed for obvious reasons. He doesn't want to be smeared or threatened like Gary Shapley is being."

She added that Democrats on the committee were involved "in every step" of obtaining the whistleblowers' testimony, and had the opportunity to interview them, so "for them to smear the whistleblower at this point is just more proof to me that we're hitting on something."

The president's reaction to the news is showing that "the truth is here" and "the walls are caving in," said Tenney. "The Democrats are starting to look at other candidates, and I think that Joe Biden is probably not going to be the nominee for the Democrats in 2024 because of this unprecedented corruption that we're exposing."

She further said that the scandal is '1,000 times worse" than Watergate," because "the Bidens are actually committing a crime and they're committing the cover-up."

Meanwhile, Biden was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace last week but wasn't asked anything about his son, and Tenney said that is just another way the mainstream media "has always been in the tank with the Democrats."

"They're protecting the institution," she said. "They're protecting what they believe is going to be their gravy train. They make money off this type of stuff."

Big tech is also involved, including censoring the stories about Hunter Biden's laptop, as that would have "changed votes enough to give Donald Trump the presidency back in 2020," said Tenney.

"This is exactly how the media treated Donald Trump when he was president," she added. "Every step of the way, they either lied or smeared [him]. The Russia collusion hoax. Now we know that's a lie…what we need to do is continue to shine a light on the truth."

