Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Makes Watergate Look Like 'Tiddlywinks'

The revelations coming out about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, reveal a pattern of corruption that makes "Watergate look like a game of tiddlywinks," and censorship of the story by Big Tech and the mainstream media cost former President Donald Trump the 2020 election, Rep. Claudia Tenney said in a Newsmax interview Friday.

"This is about the president of the United States potentially being involved in money laundering and RICO claims," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "[He is] the 'big guy' as is defined in some of these authenticated emails, even by The New York Times."

"Even Tony Bobulinski, who was a partner with the Bidens, said this is who it is, the big guy," she added, referring to a story in The New York Post in 2020 when Bobulinski called Biden a liar and said he was the "big guy" referred to in one of his son's emails that discussed payments.

"Joe Biden got 10% laundered through his son," Tenney maintained. "[That] was millions of dollars held by Hunter Biden so that they wouldn't implicate Joe Biden, the president of the United States, the leader of the free world. This has to come out."

Biden has denied that his son has done anything wrong, and the White House is standing behind him on that claim, reports The Hill.

Meanwhile, Tenney on Friday said that after The New York Post broke the news of Hunter Biden's laptop, where the incriminating emails were discovered, Facebook and Twitter censored the story, which came out shortly before the 2020 election.

"Incredibly 51 former intelligence agents, people who are involved in inside information with our federal government, claimed that this was a clear case of rushing this information and they signed a letter saying that this should not be put out for public consumption, which is a bit of a form of censorship," said Tenney.

She added that, according to a Media Research Center poll, at least 10% of Biden's supporters had said they would not have voted for him had they known about the allegations about his son.

"This election came down to about 42,000 votes when you look at the key swing states," she said. "Big Tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg put over $419 million in key swing state areas to prime the pump to move voters in the direction of Joe Biden enough to change the results of this election."

It's critically important, she added, that such censorship not be allowed to happen through "Big Tech and Big Tech oligarchs like Mark Zuckerberg to prevent us from knowing the truth before we get to an election as critical as 2020 was."

