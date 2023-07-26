Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: DOJ 'Should Withdraw' Hunter Plea Deal

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Wednesday told Newsmax that the Department of Justice "should withdraw the plea deal" with Hunter Biden on misdemeanor tax charges in light of new revelations regarding his business dealings with foreign entities.

"This is a great day and a step forward for justice, because it would have been completely inappropriate for this judge to actually allow this plea deal to be accepted," Tenney said during her appearance on "American Agenda." "I would go a step further. I think that the Department of Justice should withdraw the plea deal in light of all the information that has come forward from the two whistleblowers from the IRS [and] the [FBI] document released by Sen. [Chuck] Grassley [R-Iowa]."

Hunter Biden on Wednesday was in a federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, The Associated Press reported.

However, the deal between DOJ prosecutors and President Joe Biden's son fell apart when U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the arrangement, including the disposition of a separate federal gun charge of Hunter Biden owning a weapon while using drugs in 2018.

"It seems to me like you are saying, Just rubber stamp the agreement, Your Honor. … This seems to me to be form over substance," the AP reported Noreika saying.

Amid the chaos of the deal falling apart, Biden pleaded not guilty to the two tax charges, the report said.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan told CNN Wednesday that recent testimony from IRS whistleblowers and financial documents showing that the Bidens brought in millions while Joe Biden was vice president, using Hunter as a middleman with foreign entities in Ukraine and China, may have contributed to the events in court.

"I think it's all driven by the whistleblowers and just how credible those individuals are, and the fact that their testimony has not wavered," Jordan told CNN. "It's been consistent, unlike the White House. Their story, unlike the Department of Justice, their story, and of course, the whistleblower testimony is backed up by the FBI agent who was … interviewed a little over a week ago."

Tenney said the judge did the right thing by questioning the deal.

"I think this is good. I think the judge was smart and made sure that the parties submit more evidence," she said. "There's a Foreign Agent Registration Act issue that was raised, and I think the Biden administration wanted to sweep this under the rug."

