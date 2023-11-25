Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Expect the Worst From Biden, Hamas

Americans should not expect Hamas terrorists to be a reliable opposition because they are in the hostage-taking business, nor should we expect President Joe Biden to keep them from succeeding in their endeavors, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday.

"You can't trust these people," Tenney told "Saturday Report." "These are the same people who have been in the hostage-taking business for years."

The complicit Biden administration under President Joe Biden – as a continuation of the Obama administration – have been Iranian apologists, leading us to this war and begging for hostages, Tenney told host Rita Cosby.

"Iran is behind all this," she said. "Remember, Iran is the money machine for these hostage terrorist Hamas, Islamic jihad, and all these groups that are in the business."

Biden's deal-making is enriching the hostage-takers, she added.

"They can't actually locate some of the hostages," Tenney told Cosby. "They're not sure which terror cell they put them in, because everybody is getting in on the money and getting in on the ability to make something off of this. It's all horrible and tragic, Rita, but this is what we're dealing with. We're dealing with, really, the most horrible human beings. They care nothing for people or human rights. They teach their own children, too — as you as you just showed in your earlier segment — to go after other human beings just because they're Jewish."

Biden is a "feckless leader" who "doesn't project strength," ultimately causing all this, according to Tenney.

"His staff behind him are all Obama holdovers that we were going back to the failed policies of [President Barack] Obama that led us into so much unrest in the Middle East," she said. "Look, President [Donald] Trump was a powerful strong leader who projected strength.

"Trump exercised that strength. He dropped the mother of all bombs on the Taliban. He dropped the mother of all bombs on Syria in that situation, when they tried to cross the famous red line that Obama did nothing about. President Trump took action."

Trump also took out Iran's Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, and brought the Abraham Accords that were coming to Saudi Arabia — at Iran's objection — Tenney continued.

"Israel was attacked by a murderous terrorist regime," she concluded. "They don't care about even their own people. Gaza was handed over state-of-the-art architecture, everything to the Hamas leadership back in 2005. And they've done nothing but built tunnels, create a forward base for terrorism in the state of Israel, while Israel continues to prosper continues to try to help its own — every citizen, whether they're Palestinian, Arab, or Israeli, or Jewish.

"Everyone has opportunity there. And that's why you see a majority of the polls showing that, actually, the Arabs in Israel want to be under Israeli leadership, where they actually can have a job. They have some hope."

