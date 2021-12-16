Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems Plan 'Vote Trafficking' to 'Cheat' in '22

With President Joe Biden's $2 trillion "Build Back Better" Act stalled, Democrats are reviving their push for election takeover laws as a way to "cheat" and "manipulate results" in the 2022 midterm elections, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Newsmax.

"It's critically important that Republicans recognized that this is the issue that the Democrats are going to use — whether it's the pandemic to justify changing the rules, or they're going to engage in what I call vote trafficking," Tenney told Thursday's "Stinchfield." "It is not that different than human trafficking and drug trafficking because it's illegal.

"It's an attempt to undermine our system of voting, and they're going to call it all kinds of things — "fairness," "voting rights" — but what it is saying, 'no voter ID.'"

Tenney, co-chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, told host Grant Stinchfield "more than 80% of people polled say they support voter ID.

"What's wrong with voter ID? We use it for just about everything else," she continued. "This is going to be a big issue. The Republicans need to get ahead of it. A lot of our voters are already on top of it."

Tenney announced earlier Thursday she is supporting the Protecting Our Democracy by Preventing Foreign Citizens from Voting Act, which would prohibit federal funds from being provided to state and local governments that allow noncitizens to vote in any federal, state, or local election.

"Everybody is still trying to wonder what happened in last year's election," she said. "It's a year out, and we're not ahead of the game, and we need to do that. And I urge everyone to get on board to understand that we want to make sure that every legal citizen votes. But also we want to make sure there isn't any cheating.

"So we want more to vote and we want to make sure that we don't have cheating in our elections."

Tenney warned that moderate Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are backing Democrats' two "worst" voting reform bills H.R.-1 and H.R.-4, respectively. The latter, Tenney noted "would federalize elections, give the Department of Justice the ability to move into even local elections in the states and take over."

"And they're already doing that in my district," Tenney noted, reminding viewers her election last November took a 100-day fight in the courts before she was seated in February. "They're already coming in and weaponizing the DOJ to — you know, ... they have the resources that these local governments and the state governments don't have — to try to manipulate the elections.

"Not to mention, Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg put over $400 million into mostly Democrat regions in swing districts to manipulate the results of the election, and we've got to be out looking out for that as well."

Tenney noted the COVID-19 pandemic is catalyst No. 1 for Democrats to keep moving elections in their favor.

"We're still in the so-called pandemic and they're talking about numerous strains of the virus coming out, which is going to justify them going to the states and saying, 'Oh, no, here we go; we've got to enact more laws," Tenney said, although Republicans and Trump campaign officials noted many battleground states made election processes changes without state legislative action under the guise of COVID.

Democrats are going to continue to argue, Tenney said: "'We've got to have another pandemic election that we had last year, so we can change the rules to ensure that the Democrats don't get beaten by fairness in the next election."

"Republicans have to be on top of this," she concluded.

Recently, the New York City council approved a measure that allows an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.

"The right to vote is sacred, and it will only stay that way if we ensure this remains a privilege exclusively for Americans," Tenney wrote in a statement announcing her election integrity bill. "Any federal, state, or local entity that chooses to allow non-citizens to vote and influence the outcome of elections at any level should not receive one more dime from the American taxpayers. I will continue fighting to preserve the integrity of our elections and ensure we work to restore voter confidence, not diminish it."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here