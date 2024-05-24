Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Trump 'Reaching Out to All Americans'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that watching former President Donald Trump's Bronx rally showed that "he is really reaching out to all Americans."

Trump on Thursday ventured into the heart of the Democratic stronghold of New York City to hold a campaign rally in the Bronx.

Tenney said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Trump "has an amazing way of connecting with people."

"Even though he's a billionaire, he's just a regular guy. He's sincere. He's authentic. And he really does show his love and care for people," she said.

Tenney, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, said Trump is "a guy that gets down and get things done. He makes sure as a business person that he understands what's happening."

