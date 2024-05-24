WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: claudia tenney | donald trump | bronx | campaign

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Trump 'Reaching Out to All Americans'

By    |   Friday, 24 May 2024 07:42 PM EDT

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that watching former President Donald Trump's Bronx rally showed that "he is really reaching out to all Americans."

Trump on Thursday ventured into the heart of the Democratic stronghold of New York City to hold a campaign rally in the Bronx. 

Tenney said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Trump "has an amazing way of connecting with people."

"Even though he's a billionaire, he's just a regular guy. He's sincere. He's authentic. And he really does show his love and care for people," she said.

Tenney, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, said Trump is "a guy that gets down and get things done. He makes sure as a business person that he understands what's happening."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that watching former President Donald Trump's Bronx rally showed that "he is really reaching out to all Americans."
claudia tenney, donald trump, bronx, campaign
183
2024-42-24
Friday, 24 May 2024 07:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved