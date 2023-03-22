Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Far Left 'Lusts' for Trump 'to Be In Handcuffs'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY, told Newsmax that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is siding with left-wing radicals who "lust" to see former President Donald Trump "in handcuffs."

Joining "Spicer & Co." on Wednesday, the New York Republican accused Bragg's team of being "politically charged" in its desire to take down Trump — seeking to obtain the far left's approval by floating a potential indictment.

"This really shouldn't be about Donald Trump, and it actually isn't," Tenney explained. "It's about a DA that's politically charged, trying to figure out a way to curry favor with the far left that hates Donald Trump and just lusts for him to be in handcuffs or mugshots."

"The Trump derangement syndrome is so palpable that they have to have him. They have to have that moment," she added.

Tenney also compared Bragg to New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democratic state prosecutor who pledged to aggressively go after Trump in her 2018 campaign for the position.

"We're looking at Alvin Bragg, who's much like Letitia James, who brought all these civil claims against Donald Trump that tried to elevate them into criminal cases, and they were rejected," Tenney stated.

Her comments arrive as allies to the former president wait to hear whether a New York grand jury will charge Trump for his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors in the investigation have argued that the money, which former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen administered, originated from Trump's 2016 campaign coffers and was used to cover up an extramarital affair from the public.

Trump and his legal team have denied all the claims. The Manhattan district attorney's office has not yet charged him.

