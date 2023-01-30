×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: claudia tenney | directv | newsmax | censorship | conservative

Rep. Tenney To Newsmax: DirecTV Plan for Conservative Channel Worrisome

rep. claudia tenney speaking at a hearing
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 09:34 AM EST

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Monday joined a growing chorus of critics on the dropping of Newsmax by AT&T's DirecTV, saying she's worried the satellite TV service aims to isolate conservative views with its plan for a conservative-only channel.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Tenney said the DirecTV's action smacks of "censorship."

"I wrote a letter on behalf of Newsmax because I can see the censorship that was coming from DirecTV," she said.

"This has happened to other conservative stations," she said in reference to DirecTV's dropping of One America News Network in April 2022, adding: "I consider you guys to be factual and willing to take on the hard issues."

DirecTV said it dropped Newsmax as cost-cutting measure over licensing fees; a similar claim was made last year when OAN was deplatformed.

"We can't put the conservatives in an isolated box," Tenney said. "We all have to be in the same marketplace of ideas."

Tenney, who was co-owner and publisher of a community newspaper, said she has learned the importance of balancing news coverage.

"Creating a special channel … concerns me," she said of DirecTV's newly announced plan. "In order to get the public's attention focused on millions of people using DirecTV to say, 'Over here we're going to have this channel that's not going to contain all these ideas' concerns me," she said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Monday joined a growing chorus of critics on the dropping of Newsmax by AT&T's DirecTV, saying she's worried the satellite TV service aims to isolate conservative views with its plan for a conservative-only channel.
claudia tenney, directv, newsmax, censorship, conservative
227
2023-34-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved