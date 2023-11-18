Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Dems, Biden 'Completely Derelict in Their Duty'

Democrats are incentivizing law-breaking across the southern border and throughout New York State and Democrat-run cities like New York City, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., warned Saturday on Newsmax.

"The Biden administration is completely derelict in their duty," Tenney told "Saturday Report."

"Alejandro Mayorkas continues to lie to the American people about what's really happening. They have done everything they can to incentivize people coming here, along with [New York] Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is giving even more money to bring even more migrants here to our country, and they're slipping through the cracks, and they're just walking across as we see."

Hochul's Clean Slate Act is going to do even more damage to lawless Democrat-run locales throughout New York and America, Tenney told host Rita Cosby.

"This could be one of the more dangerous pro-criminal bills that the governor has signed into law," she said.

"We obviously have the cashless bail. We have the Halt Act, which makes it impossible for our corrections officers to maintain order in our prisons, which makes it a very dangerous place to be for corrections officers. We continue to have the defund and demoralize police movement."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is potentially in hot water with the Biden administration's Justice Department, and has been at odds with Gov. Hochul, but he, too, is at fault for lawlessness, Tenney added.

"His solution to the migrant crisis is to cut education and to defund the police again in New York City," she said. "We need more police officers. We need more cadets. We need more recruits. And yet recruitment of police officers, law enforcement, or military — the people that keep us safe, that ensure our security both here and overseas — are at historically low numbers because of the demoralization of these people by Democrats in office: from Joe Biden to Kathy Hochul to AOC to Mayor Adams and all these people down the line."

