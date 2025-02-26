Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Congress Needs to Extend Trump Tax Cuts

Passing a budget bill in the House was an important first step toward funding the Trump administration's priorities, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax, but one of the most critical things congressional lawmakers need to do is extend the Trump tax cuts put in place during the president's first administration.

"It's the beginning of the negotiation process, but it was really important that we got this off the ground because we made promises, the president made promises, and we want to deliver on those promises," Tenney said Wednesday on "Wake Up America." "And one of the most important things we need to do, as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, is that we need to continue the Trump tax cuts. They provided incredible growth to our economies, even in upstate New York, where I live. Something like 95% of the people in my district got a tax cut.

"If these were to expire, you would see an immediate $4.5 or $4.6 trillion in tax increases to middle and lower income taxpayers," she said. "The Democrats keep lying and saying it's all about the wealthy, but it's really all about the small businesses and the small businesses that are in my communities, which drive our economy. And that's what President Trump did with the tax cuts. That's really important."

House Republicans narrowly passed a budget resolution Tuesday night, despite a solid wall of Democrat opposition. The vote was 217-215, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., being the lone Republican to vote against it.

Apart from the tax cuts, Tenney said the budget process is "also about making sure that we implement the cuts and the substantive cuts we need to make to government, making some of the things that happened under DOGE [the Department of Government Efficiency] permanent, and eliminating the fraud, abuse, and waste that we see, and also, importantly, making sure we unleash America's energy.

"That was something that was shut down during the Biden administration," she said. "It's going to be critically important to our growth, to bringing back America on the world stage, economically, and in terms of security, because so many of our adversaries and enemies have used the economy and energy to actually leverage us and put us in a more vulnerable position."

Border czar Tom Homan is scheduled to address the Northern Border Security Caucus later on Wednesday and Tenney said the panel is "so excited" to hear him speak.

"I have almost all of the northern border in New York State and we created the Northern Border Security Caucus after realizing, when I went to the northern border and met with the border agents, we have something like 90% of the people on the terror watch list coming across the northern border," she said. "We have fentanyl. We have human trafficking. Everything that you see on the southern border is coming through on the northern border. A lot of it, because of the incentives provided by bad policy from Gov. [Kathy] Hochul, former Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, the New York State Legislature, welcoming, creating sanctuary cities, the Green Light Law, really hurting our communities."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com