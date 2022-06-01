Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Chinese Warplanes Evidence of 'Major Operation'

China's move to send 30 warplanes into Taiwan's airspace during a visit by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., was evidence of a "major operation," and a signal to President Joe Biden, even though the Chinese are conveying it as a routine annual event, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"What you're seeing now is China is watching what's happening in Ukraine," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that if Russia is not going to face consequences for its actions, the Chinese will see a path forward for its intentions toward Taiwan.

"We have a president who is not proactive, who projects weakness," said Tenney. "[He is] reactive, and this looks like 1939 all over again for the incrementalism of our world stage. These are adversaries moving in where they think they can because we have a weak president who doesn't have a consistent, clear policy."

The Chinese are also seeing the United States that is divided on the issue of Russia and Ukraine, including with approval of funding that wasn't only for Ukraine, but for the U.S. military and humanitarian aid for Poland as well, said Tenney.

Russia, meanwhile, has just a fraction of the military power that China has, Tenney pointed out.

"China has the largest military in the world," she said. "They have economic strength. They have the power to go out and, you know, exert themselves, and I think that they're going to continue to test us."

And then Biden is saying one thing while his staff is walking his comments back, including his statement that the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if China invades it.

This means China is seeing the United States as a country that is not projecting the strength it needs to be the world leader, said Tenney.

"China has got a long-term strategy of being the true leader in the world," said Tenney. "They're not concerned about U.S. interests. They're an authoritarian communist regime that wants to take over the world, and that's their mission. They're not hiding it."

And with Taiwan, "we view them as an economic partner," said Tenney. "The diplomatic relations are confusing. We have this strategic ambiguity. The one-China policy, which [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken emphasizes. I think we need strategic clarity when it comes to China because they are our greatest adversary, and they are an enemy. We need to be clear on what our relationships are with our allies, and we need to signal that around the world. The confusion is not helping us."

