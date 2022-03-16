Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden 'Following From Behind' on Ukraine

The world's leaders are stepping up as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue, except for President Joe Biden, who is "waiting it out," Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"People say he's leading from behind, but I think he's following from behind," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He is trying to just run out the clock. They don't want to deal with this issue They don't like watching this horrific situation unfolding before our eyes."

On Tuesday, the leaders of Poland, Czechoslovakia, and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy, Tenney pointed out, where Biden keeps "running out the clock."

"Why hasn't he been there and negotiating?" said Tenney, noting that French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders are stepping up.

"We're relying on France of all places and other leaders to actually stand up and lead the world," she said "We do not have a world leader. We do not have a person capable of leading the world. We have a shadow government. With a bunch of staffers there. Whoever is running this thing I don't know, but we're not showing leadership and that really worries me."

The congresswoman also called it "heartwrenching" that the United States is not being more aggressive toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, including providing more aid and working more with other world leaders.

In addition to Ukraine, there are concerns that China and Taiwan, and even the Russians, despite the hostilities in Ukraine, are negotiating the Iran nuclear deal, Tenney pointed out.

Tenney's comments came before Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to members of Congress, and she compared the Ukrainian leader to legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"I don't know if Biden will speak afterward because you're going to see that his leadership pales in comparison," said Tenney. "[Zelenskyy] is a passionate leader who is in a critical time, much like Churchill was back during World War II. Authentic and passionate leaders do emerge from tough times, and I'm looking forward to his speech. I hope that Americans will realize that it is really important for us to step up and to continue to provide the aid that they need to be able to fight this war with Russia."

Meanwhile, she said Zelenskyy will be asking for the United States to institute a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as he did when he addressed Canadian leaders Tuesday, but she warned that U.S. involvement in that would be difficult.

"You're going to involve U.S. combat and taking down planes in the no-fly zone, but I do think that this is a critical moment to have a leader such as Zelenskyy emerge in this situation," Tenney said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here