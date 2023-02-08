Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden's SOTU Didn't Deliver Answers, Solutions

Americans wanted to hear common sense and "sound fiscal controls" in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, but "all he did was read a prepared speech" that did not deliver answers or solutions, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"People are hurting in America," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that more than 60% of Americans don't want him to seek reelection because they believe he's causing the nation's problems with inflation.

"When you talk about his war on fossil fuels, 30% of inflation is driven by energy," said Tenney. "That's hurting America's largest dairy, farm, and agricultural districts in the Northeast.

"People out there are suffering. They want to see the prices go down, and the supply chains opened up again. He didn't give any information in his speech that would drive the improvement."

Tenney said she's realistic about how State of the Union addresses are "red meat" for the president's party, and in Tuesday night's address, "Biden rambled on incoherently, mumbled most of the time, it looked like he was trying to speed read, and then he was screaming at the audience, into the microphone. It was strange."

She added that he talked about raising taxes, shutting down natural gas and oil drilling, and taxing the rich, "the same old demagogic rhetoric that you'll hear from Democrats and what Democrats are about."

"They keep talking about democracy [but] authoritarianism and socialism is what they were talking about," Tenney said. "That's why you saw some pushback from Republicans because we want to see more prosperity, more freedom, more common sense, and we didn't get any of that under President Biden last night."

Biden also didn't speak much about how to solve the fentanyl crisis, said Tenney, but instead focused on making people pay their fair share of taxes.

"Entrepreneurs and small business owners in my community in upstate New York, 95% of the people don't even itemize their taxes, meaning that most of them are paying much less than those in the high metropolitan Democrat areas, so he didn't deliver a speech that would be appealing to my communities," she continued. "But it was something that, you know, far-left Democrats would love to hear."

