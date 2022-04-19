Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems Have No Other Choice But Biden in 2024

President Joe Biden "has got to say" he'll seek another term in office because the Democrats don't have anyone else to run aside from Vice President Kamala Harris, and she'd have a hard time snagging the nomination, Rep. Claudia Tenney said in a Newsmax interview Tuesday.

"I just can't imagine that this guy could possibly be on the ballot in 2024," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Apparently the Democrats are scrambling."

The Hill, citing two unnamed sources, reported Tuesday that Biden has informed former President Barack Obama that he plans to seek reelection, and that "he wants to run, and he's clearly letting everyone know."

Tenney, though, said Biden is making "terrible decisions" and is "unable to conduct the job" because he's "cognitively impaired."

"He doesn't project strength or leadership around the world, which is why we're seeing the entire world in chaos," said Tenney. "You're just seeing just a colossal error on every single issue, and I think a lot of it was made even worse, and it kind of really went downhill, with the debacle in Afghanistan. The tragedy of 13 service members killed needlessly because of his terrible decision in Afghanistan."

And as a result, Biden's administration is "the most disastrous, probably, in the whole modern era, and yet he's got to say he's going to run again," Tenney said.

Meanwhile, if Biden's son Hunter is indicted, that will not bode well for the president, said Tenney, adding that she was "shocked" to see Hunter Biden at the White House for this year's Easter Egg Roll event, as that shows the administration is not "self-aware."

"This guy is a liability of epic proportions to President Biden," she said. "This is going to be a disaster."

