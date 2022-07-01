Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Undermined US With NATO Comments

President Joe Biden has undermined the United States and its institutions with his remarks at the NATO summit in Madrid this week, including comments made about the Supreme Court, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said Friday on Newsmax.

"The hypocrisy from Biden, the undermining of U.S. institutions, just continues to make us look bad, and our enemies are watching," said Tenney. "They're watching Joe Biden and how he's a poor leader. They're seeing this disaster on our southern border where we saw the tragedy of people suffocated to death in the back of a tractor-trailer because of his policy."

Biden "mocked the Supreme Court for its realignment and its support of the Constitution in, for example, the Roe v. Wade decision," Tenney said. "Many of these European countries that were mocking the United States along with President Biden have much more strict abortion laws than we do."

Biden this week called on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law and said that if the filibuster is in the way, an exception should be made. Tenney said she heard similar language before the state of New York made abortions, including late-term procedures, legal.

"The Democrats kept saying, 'We want to just codify Roe v. Wade,' so what did they do? They passed the most extreme abortion law in the nation that would allow abortions up to the moment of birth," said Tenney. "This is the same bill very similar bill that the Democrats in Congress in the national government passed into law, abortion up to the moment of birth, not a first-trimester distinction that was made in Roe v. Wade … only one Democrat in the entire U. S. Congress voted against that, a Democrat from Texas who happens to have some moral fiber, who knew that this was just a bridge too far."

Tenney also talked about the deadline for members of the Army National Guard to get their COVID-19 vaccines, with 40,000 troops letting the deadline pass without getting their shots.

"This is hypocrisy again of the Democrats, with my body, my choice," she said. "We're going to require our military, mostly young, healthy people, who are not in the position where they're going to be vulnerable to this virus … this is an experimental vaccine.

"This isn't like the polio vaccine which we took decades to perfect. It's still in the experimental stages, and to think that we are going to deplete and bring our troops down to levels that are could be dangerously low for our national defense is really reprehensible, not to mention at least 1,000 Marines were discharged at Camp Lejeune for not taking this experimental vaccine."

Many of those military members may have already been ill or may have natural immunity, which the administration dismisses, Tenney said.

The military is not the only sector still being affected by vaccine mandates, said Tenney.

"We can't get people to work as nurses, people to work in our state government, and other areas where we have authoritarian Democrats who are obsessed with this vaccine and obsessed with COVID, and refusing to allow people back to work," said Tenney. "The reason our economic condition or GDP is contracting is because we need to put make our output and our production higher.

"Without people to do the job in the private sector, we're not going to see growth. Without people to protect us on the national level, we're going to be putting our nation in harm's way and potentially have our readiness undermined by this failure to recognize the science."

