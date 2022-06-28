Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Impeach Biden for 'Dereliction of Duty' at Border

The immigration crisis at the nation's southern border is "enough to impeach" President Joe Biden, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It is a complete dereliction of duty," the New York Republican, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America,' while noting that she has called several times to impeach Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Tenney's comments come after 46 immigrants were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday.

"This tragedy just highlights how bad human trafficking is," said Tenney. She added that the administration, though, is still bringing people into New York state, where taxpayers pay for illegal immigration.

Tenney on Tuesday also discussed New York's primary election but refused to pick a favorite in the hard-fought race among Republican candidates for the party's nomination for governor, though she does think one of the GOP candidates can defeat incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"We need to get past this primary today and make sure that whoever wins we embrace that person and we work against Kathy Hochul, who I consider to be even worse than [Andrew] Cuomo, if that's even possible," said Tenney.

Tenney said Republicans must stick together and continue their momentum, as New Yorkers are "devastated" by the Democrats' "inability and unwillingness" to solve problems in the state and nationally.

Tenney said that she believes any of the four GOP candidates would be a "great governor."

Rep. Lee Zeldin had the edge in the race and Tenney knows him well after working with him in Congress, but Andrew Giuliani's campaign is surging, said Tenney. Meanwhile, Harry Wilson "has done an amazing job," and Rob Astorino has a "great story, being the county executive in Westchester, in a very blue county."

