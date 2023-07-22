Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Covering for His Crimes

President Joe Biden is not only involved in committing crimes, but now he's also covering up the crimes as well, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I look back at Watergate," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "The Count." "The people that worked for Richard Nixon committed a crime and he committed the cover-up. Joe Biden has committed a crime and he's involved in committing that cover-up using the FBI, the Department of Justice, and not being held accountable."

But, Tenney said, referring to a prior interview from Rep. Eric Burlison, who appeared on the program before her, there are questions about whether "we can do what we need to do."

"We can't prosecute Joe Biden at the federal level because we don't control the FBI and the DOJ," said Tenney. "But what we should do is start with impeaching [Attorney General] Merrick Garland. He was a dirty cop. He is running the most corrupt FBI. It makes your face blush at what he has done at the FBI."

She said she is glad there was a whistleblower portal created by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith so people could come forward and tell what is happening, but even so, those people are facing "retaliation from the IRS" and "retaliation and slow-walking from the FBI and the DOJ."

She added that the IRS whistleblowers themselves said that if they had the FBI form released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, concerning claims of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter allegedly being involved in a bribery scheme, they could have connected the dots with the shell organizations House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer had revealed in connection with the president and his family.

And then, said Tenney, "Joe Biden would be liable for bribery and money laundering."

"This again is not about Hunter," she said. "It's about Joe Biden using his position to leverage and enrich himself and his family at the expense of the American people and the American taxpayers."

Tenney also discussed Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s testimony before a hearing this past week on government censorship, when he told members of Congress that the Biden administration "had to invent a new word called 'malinformation' to censor people like me."

"The Democrats are censoring him because he's a grave threat to Joe Biden and his ability to win the Democratic nomination," said Tenney. "He also is being completely smeared and slandered as he indicated in the testimony, which is what they do to you when you're nibbling around the edges and you get to the truth. He hit a raw nerve. And we're hitting a raw nerve on the FBI, the DOJ, and the corrupt Bidens. It's time to pull the plug."

