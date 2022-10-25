Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Must Take a Cognitive Test Like Trump Did

President Joe Biden must be made to take a cognitive test, just like the one that was demanded of former President Donald Trump, who took one and passed, as Biden's incidents and errors are creating a dangerous situation for the United States, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"This is just a continued pattern," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," noting that she's signed on with Rep. Ronnie Jackson, R-Texas, the former White House physician under Trump, in a letter calling for Biden to be tested.

"I'm just surprised that his handlers, I call them the shadow government behind him that are actually running everything, continue to allow him to be on the public stage for people to see in plain sight," Tenney said.

Her comments come after Biden on Monday had difficulty figuring out which way to walk after a tree-planting ceremony at the White House.

"Just before this incident occurred he got up in an interview and said that he was the one that got the student loan debt relief bill passed by a few votes," said Tenney. "He did that as an executive order and it was struck down by the court."

But Biden doesn't only have "issues," as he is a "serial liar," she added.

"He's a career politician known for corruption, who's got a corruption scandal swirling around him," said Tenney. "If it weren't for the legacy media protecting him, he would be gone."

Meanwhile, Tenney said one of the "scariest questions" is what will happen if Republicans don't take back the House and Senate majorities in the upcoming elections.

"The Democrats are just looking away, like the emperor has no clothes, the old expression," said Tenney. "This guy is a disaster and they're doing nothing. They're just saying, Well we're just going to shove through legislation. We're going to do whatever we want, and this guy is going to follow along."

She pointed out that in the 2020 presidential primaries, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was surging in the polls, but the Democrats determined that he couldn't be the nominee, as "'he's not even a Democrat and he's a communist,'" said Tenney.

Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, has credibility with the far left, Tenney continued, "so all of a sudden, in one day, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg tearfully got out and backed Joe Biden. You could see that they were struggling to even have to do this."

But it has been a "false narrative" from the left that Biden is a moderate, but now he's "peddling the far-left policies that Bernie Sanders would have done," said Tenney. "Only it's not Bernie Sanders. It's in the vessel of Joe Biden. It reminds me of a wax figure. It just comes out, and they steer him around. They might as well have him on a remote control."

