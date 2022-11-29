Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Desperate With Air Marshals at Border

The Biden administration is showing its desperation by sending air marshals to the southern border to help control the surge of immigrants coming into the country, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The air marshals have a job to do," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They have a mission — and that is not to go to the southern border."

Tenney asked why the administration doesn't finish the border wall, which is "costing us millions and millions of dollars to abandon the project."

Federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs, posing as covert travelers to monitor terrorist threats to help at the U.S.-Mexico border, Sonya LaBosco of the Air Marshal National Council told Fox News this week.

"There have been numerous incidents — a level 4 threat which means someone tried to breach a cockpit two days ago on a Southwest flight," LaBosco said, adding that she's written to Biden on the matter.

Tenney has sponsored a bill seeking to redirect $87 billion to the border rather than spending it to hire new IRS agents, and said Tuesday on Newsmax that the money, allocated through the Inflation Reduction Act, would be "wasted" otherwise.

"Coming up at the end of December, Title 42 will expire," Tenney pointed out, referring to the public health law that allows the U.S. government to send asylum seekers back across the border.

Tenney also Tuesday called on the White House to take a stronger stand with protesters in China and Iran, after John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, said a press briefing that the White House's message to them is that the U.S. believes in the right of assembly and peaceful protests.

"In Iran, it's not just protesters upset about the regime," said Tenney. "These are protesters that want a different kind of government and the Chinese people look like they could be getting there, too.'

China, likewise, knows its government is "not good for them," said Tenney.

Such protesters want the opportunity to control their lives without being under the control of a "dictatorial, authoritarian regime that's brutal and murderous, as both these regimes are," said Tenney.

"We're at a moment in time where it could be refreshing to see the administration stand up for truly amazing protests and bravery coming out of these people who are standing up, knowing that they could very well and likely are going to be murdered by their own governments," said Tenney.

