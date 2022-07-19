Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Administration 'Lying' About Record Gas Prices

Rep. Claudia Tenney on Newsmax on Tuesday accused the Biden administration of "lying" about record high gas prices after White House chief economist Jared Bernstein's defense of the steps President Joe Biden has taken.

"We still have record high gas prices," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They're lying to cover up the fact that they are still trying to force this green energy climate agenda on us when we can't even manage it."

Monday, Bernstein told reporters in the daily White House briefing that Biden is "working tirelessly to address the largest constraint, probably the toughest constraints facing American households right now," after Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen pressed him on whether there was a double standard in play with Biden taking no blame for record-high gas prices, but taking credit for a recent dip.

"Twenty-eight percent of the U.S. energy grid is still fueled by coal," Tenney said. "That's almost a third. So how are we going to suddenly go to green energy? They're going to continue to go to the taxpayers while we have record high inflation of over 9.1%.

However, the actual inflation numbers are even higher, Tenney said, pointing out that in her state, the costs have gone up an average of 11.4%, "but we know the prices are even higher."

"We know this energy agenda, this incredibly cruel agenda against the middle-class Americans are hurting," said Tenney. "You're hearing it everywhere, not just in upstate New York but across the country. But what are the Democrats doing? They're talking about huge increases in the EPA, the new green climate agenda, spending money on even Housing and Urban development to get to spend more money to retrofit houses and make them energy efficient."

Meanwhile, people are starving, unable to get to work and the nation is dealing with food supply problems, a war in Europe, and a disaster at the southern border, said Tenney

"They're talking about increasing taxes," she said. "This is a disaster that they're just turning their heads on because they cannot get off the religion of climate. We see this in New York, where the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act is like the Green New Deal … by 2024, that's just a year-and-a-half away, New Yorkers will no longer be able to build a house or commercial structure that is hooked up to any kind of fossil fuel source."

But the state can't touch its rich reserves of shale "that would give us prosperity and energy security," Tenney added.

The administration, though, continues to double down, while fossil fuels have "created prosperity," said Tenney.

"We're making our country poorer and hurting the middle class and lower-income people who can least afford it," said Tenney. "We're imposing these climate values as climate agenda in countries around the world that are also struggling and it's even harder for them to survive."

Meanwhile, the "true elite" is "still flying around the world in their private jets," while the administration does not understand that "energy is prosperity. The number one issue that we are facing in this country and around the world is energy illiteracy by the elites and the people running everything."

Tenney further discussed Biden's low approval rating, which CNN reported at 38% and The New York Times at 33%, and said that she hopes those numbers will translate to Republican wins this fall.

However, she said that if election integrity is not addressed, the GOP may not see a 60-seat gain this fall in the House.

"Republicans have to be vigilant on election integrity," said Tenney. "That's why I founded the Election Integrity Caucus, and that's why we need to pay attention to this issue because the Democrats want to stop the red wave from coming to shore."

