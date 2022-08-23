Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Exciting' to See Fauci Leaving in December

It's "very exciting for public health" that Dr. Anthony Fauci is leaving his job with the government after 54 years, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"[I was] really discouraged about his arrogance and him being the science guy all through the pandemic," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" about Fauci, who announced Monday he's leaving his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December.

The congresswoman added that President Joe Biden, who brought Fauci into the White House as his chief medical adviser on COVID, reiterated Fauci's mixed messages concerning masks and vaccines, but ended up becoming infected, along with his wife, despite having multiple booster shots.

"We know that the vaccine was nothing more than a therapeutic," but Fauci pushed for the shots to be mandated, Tenney added.

"This has been devastating to our military, to people who have been forced to retire from their jobs," said Tenney. "Excellent workers across all sectors, nurses, everyone was forced to leave their jobs because of Dr. Fauci. I think every one of these people should be reinstated and get back their pay." She further commented that she wants to subpoena Fauci, but she thinks he's leaving "because he knows the Republicans are going to take back the House and we're going to hold him accountable."

Meanwhile, Tenney said Tuesday she feels good about winning her congressional race in Tuesday's primary in New York, where she is in a three-way primary in a new district that was created "after the disruption and the crazy redistricting we had."

"This is the first time we've ever had voters go to the polls in a primary in August in New York because of the redistricting," she said. "The court of appeals, through the Democrats, highly gerrymandered lines. A special master came in and created, I would argue, almost as gerrymandered lines but a little bit better chance for Republicans to take back some of the seats that we have right now."

Tenney said her primary race looks strong, based on what's being heard in the polling, and added that there will be some "interesting wins" across the state as well, including in New York City with the Democrat primaries.

"We know that those are going to be tough races for Republicans, but I see a lot of my colleagues on the Republican side have primaries," she said. "I think they're going to prevail and do well today."

In New York City, redistricting is pitting longtime Democrat Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler against each other for one seat, and Tenney indicated she's pulling for Maloney.

"They're saying that Jerry Nadler has the edge, [but] I've worked with Carolyn Maloney on a number of women's initiatives," she said. "I love Caroline. She's been great to work with. Don't agree with her on policy at all, but it looks like she's going to have a tough race against Jerry Nadler."

