Devin Nunes to Newsmax: 'Plenty of Process in Place' to Examine Biden Docs

Former California congressman and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Monday that "there's plenty of process in place" to examine what happened with the classified documents President Joe Biden apparently took with him when he finished his tenure as vice president.

"Remember, we created a whole new bureaucracy after 9/11, and we created a new position called the director of national intelligence," Nunes told "Spicer & Co." "So, this has been ongoing. I mean, there's almost, if anything, there's too much bureaucracy. This stuff really isn't that complicated."

"It starts in a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility]," he continued. "If it gets transferred, it has to be put into a pouch, transferred by people who have clearances, given to another person that has a clearance, and it goes back into a SCIF. I mean, that's how the process works. You cannot just take it to your garage."

Documents with classified markings were found in two locations at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, including his garage, the White House said last week, days after it was revealed sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute last November.

Nunes said the situation with Biden is different than the situation with former President Donald Trump, who also apparently took classified material with him when he departed Washington. Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI in August to recover the classified materials.

"The difference with Biden is that he was vice president at the time," Nunes said. "Vice presidents don't get to take classified information."

The Trump Media CEO said he understands the temptation to create more regulation when situations arise.

"Every time something bad happens somebody wants to go and create a new government program or a new law or a new committee," he said. "This is why we created the director of national intelligence, with a whole entire bureaucracy, and have spent billions. The whole idea that we can't keep track of these documents, I think, is problematic."

"I think we're just kind of at phase one of this," Nunes continued. "Clearly [Attorney General Merrick] Garland had to know about this. He knew about it before the election. DOJ, FBI must have known about this well before that.

"How did that whole process take place? DOJ needs to be looked at by the Congress and then how these documents move needs to be looked at."

