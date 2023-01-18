Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Biden Docs Suggest There's Something 'to Hide'

The Biden administration needs to make good on its one-time vow for transparency, because failing to do so on the classified documents case suggest there is something to hide, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"There ought to be one lawyer speaking for the White House and the president," Dershowitz told Wednesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And that lawyer ought to be Mr., Mrs., or Miss Transparency: 'Whatever you want to know, you're going to know; we're going to declassify the material, if it's not a national security issue; we are hiding nothing; we have nothing to hide.'

"That would be exactly the right approach, but they haven't done it."

Dershowitz said there are a number of different lawyers and legal counsel mucking up this case of President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents, begging the question of "lawyer for whom?"

Americans should question whom those lawyers are working for: the country, the White House and the administration, or Biden himself, Dershowitz added to host Greta Van Susteren.

Dershowitz is also concerned about why this is coming out after the fact, instead of preemptive disclosures for the sake of meeting Biden's vow of transparency.

"What we don't know, the ultimate question, is would any of this have been disclosed had the leaks not occurred?" he asked. "And who made the leaks that led to the disclosure?"

And, finally, Dershowitz issued a warning to Republicans to not overplay the hand on the classified documents and merely conduct "political replication of the horrors of the Jan. 6 committee" as pushed by Democrats under former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the past Congress.

"I hope the Republicans don't politicize this too much because it will destroy their credibility," Dershowitz concluded.

"I'm afraid we're just going downhill."

