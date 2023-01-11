Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: 'Absolutely Should Be Special Counsel' for Biden Docs

There "absolutely" should be a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate two batches of classified documents found in separate locations controlled by President Joe Biden before taking office in 2021, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"There absolutely should be a special counsel," Jackson told "Prime News." "There should not be two different standards of the law here. One for the Republicans and one for the Democrats. One for [former President Donald] Trump and one for Biden."

NBC News reported Wednesday that Biden aides found "one additional batch" of classified documents at a second location Biden used as an office before running for president.

According to the report, the discovery follows the administration announcing Monday that 10 classified documents from the time Biden was vice president were discovered Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet of an office he used from 2017-19 as part of his role in the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy.

The discoveries come just several months after Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ and the FBI executed a search warrant with around 60 armed agents in August at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, retrieving dozens of classified documents and leading Garland to appoint Jack Smith as special counsel to criminally investigate the former president.

"I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice," Smith said in a statement Nov. 18, 2022. "The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate."

NBC News reported Garland was asking a federal judge in Chicago to review the first batch of Biden's documents, but has not commented yet on the second.

Jackson said Wednesday that while Trump, as president, had the authority to have and declassify documents, Biden did not have similar powers as vice president and should never have had possession of the documents.

"There were people who knew all along that these documents existed," he said. "And I think when the Trump-Mar-a-Lago fiasco happened, I think a lot of people since that time, decided they needed to cover their butt."

