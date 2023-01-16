Dershowitz to Newsmax: Probe of Classified Docs in Biden Home 'Tit-For-Tat Politics'

The investigation of how classified documents wound up in President Joe Biden's home is "tit-for-tat politics" in response to similar probes of documents found in former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Harvard lawyer Alan Dershowitz said Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Dershowitz asserted, "in the end, this will all cancel each other out."

"This is the perfect example of what we have been experiencing now for years — tit-for-tat politics," he said. "Everything that the Democrats did to Trump, the Republicans are now doing to Biden. In the end this will all cancel each other out. There will be no prosecutions."

"There will be some investigation," he continued. "Perhaps there'll be some changes in the law. I have to tell you, I believe I have no facts to back this up. But I believe that if you went into the homes and garages and offices of every past president who's still alive today, you'll probably find some classified material."

According to Dershowitz, there should be a look back at those who lost their jobs or went to jail for similar violations — asserting "the violation should require intent."

"We should go back and look at all the people who've lost their classification, lost their jobs and been sentenced to prison for these kinds of violations. The violation should require intent," he said.

"These are people who have been sloppy and negligent. None of them have any malevolent intent. Not Trump, not Biden, not any of the people who have lost their jobs," he continued.

"You know, these are things the reason I say tit-for-tat and Republicans do the same thing is because if the Democrats hadn't gone after Donald Trump this way, the way they did. I don't think this story would be as stirring."

Dershowitz said the answer to it all is "They never should have raided Mar-a-Lago."

"The answer is not to have done what they did to Trump. … what we're seeing by Democrats is efforts to try to circumvent the Constitution," Dershowitz asserted. "Because they think Trump is different and his election is different, and you can do anything you want to avoid it. And so I think that a lot of the blame for this goes on to the Get-Trump people who don't care about the Constitution."

