Clark to Newsmax: The Issue Is Iran Wants to 'Destroy Israel' - Not Nukes

Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark told Newsmax that many people have lost sight of the primary issue in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Clark told "America Right Now" that the focal point should be Iran’s intent. “What this is really about is Iran is still seeking the means to destroy Israel and has the intent to do so.” Clark said if Iran would back away from that goal, things might change. “So if Iran wants to have uranium, if it wants to have a nuclear reactor, no problem. Just don't commit to destroying Israel.”

He continued his line of reasoning with: “Pakistan has nuclear weapons. We're not worried about Pakistan. But Iran from the very beginning of this regime has committed to the destruction of Israel.”

Clark believes that single factor needs to be front and center for President Donald Trump to consider, “I think if they (Iran) can renounce this, there's a way that everybody can be happy and we can stop the fighting. And President Trump would win a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Israel began its military offensive against Iran more than a week ago after negotiations with Iran over its nuclear weapons development program came to a standstill. Iran and Israel have traded military strikes daily since then. President Donald Trump called on Iran to “surrender,” and that was refused by Iran. Trump has now imposed a two-week waiting period before he announces whether he will allow direct U.S military involvement in the conflict.

