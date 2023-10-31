DiGenova to Newsmax: Senate Dems to Subpoena Rich SCOTUS Friends

Former United States attorney for Washington, D.C., Joe diGenova told Newsmax there's no doubt Senate Democrats plan to subpoena the rich friends of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"I don't think there's any doubt about it," diGenova tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This has long been their goal. When you have [Sen.] Sheldon Whitehouse [D-R.I.], who's been beating the drums against Clarence Thomas and against" conservative activist "Leonard Leo, this is an effort to destigmatize the Court."

"It's not a legitimate inquiry into ethics," diGenova continues. "They want to destroy the Court. They want to remake it in their image because they've been losing major cases where, for years, they had been winning major cases. The Democrats and the leftists now want to take the Court down, and they will use any tactic possible."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Senate Democrats marshaled an inquiry into the ethical conduct of Supreme Court Justices, focusing their attention on subpoenaing records from three affluent individuals who facilitated trips for Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito.

