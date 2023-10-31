×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clarence thomas | samuel alito | subpoena | democrats | supreme court | senate

DiGenova to Newsmax: Senate Dems to Subpoena Rich SCOTUS Friends

By    |   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 09:28 PM EDT

Former United States attorney for Washington, D.C., Joe diGenova told Newsmax there's no doubt Senate Democrats plan to subpoena the rich friends of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"I don't think there's any doubt about it," diGenova tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This has long been their goal. When you have [Sen.] Sheldon Whitehouse [D-R.I.], who's been beating the drums against Clarence Thomas and against" conservative activist "Leonard Leo, this is an effort to destigmatize the Court."

"It's not a legitimate inquiry into ethics," diGenova continues. "They want to destroy the Court. They want to remake it in their image because they've been losing major cases where, for years, they had been winning major cases. The Democrats and the leftists now want to take the Court down, and they will use any tactic possible."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Senate Democrats marshaled an inquiry into the ethical conduct of Supreme Court Justices, focusing their attention on subpoenaing records from three affluent individuals who facilitated trips for Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former United States attorney for Washington, D.C., Joe diGenova told Newsmax there's no doubt Senate Democrats plan to subpoena the rich friends of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
clarence thomas, samuel alito, subpoena, democrats, supreme court, senate
219
2023-28-31
Tuesday, 31 October 2023 09:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved