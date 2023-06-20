×
Tags: cia | big tech | 2020 election | interference | hunter biden | social media

Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: CIA & Big Tech Interfered in 2020 Election

By    |   Tuesday, 20 June 2023 10:38 PM EDT

Speaking to a letter signed by 51 intelligence officials in the preeminence of the 2020 election, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told Newsmax that the CIA, along with social media companies, worked to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, thereby interfering in the 2020 election between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

"I'm going to tell you two things that are very hard to believe," Gaetz tells "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"First, Brian Stelter is older than I am. Second, the CIA had people in their active employ that were engaged in election interference" by trying to get "their former employees to sign the very Hunter Biden disinformation letter that the media relied upon to engage in this coordinated election interference."

The letter, first picked up by Politico, read that the emails on Hunter Biden's laptop, "much of it related to his time serving on the Board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

"Election interference doesn't happen through the media alone," the congressman continued, "there's big tech to service that interference and in this case, the CIA itself; not content to influence elections abroad, actually influencing the 2020 presidential election. And if we don't defund it, and if we don't defang some of these agencies, it will absolutely happen again in 2024."

The congressman's point has since been corroborated by the Twitter Files, where requests by the FBI to throttle down reports of the Hunter Biden laptop. Conversely, Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, told Joe Rogan during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience that the FBI approached him with the narrative that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.


Tuesday, 20 June 2023 10:38 PM
