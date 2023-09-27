Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: 'Obvious' Fauci, CIA Engaged in Cover-Up

Speaking on the alleged developing conspiracy between the CIA and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said on Newsmax it's "obvious" both respective entities engaged in a cover-up of COVID-19.

"It's obvious that the CIA's investigation into the origin of COVID is not on the up and up," Johnson told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The senator's comment comes as the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday issued a press release announcing a whistleblower's claims that Fauci entered CIA headquarters "without a record of entry" to influence the agency's analysis of the viral outbreak and sway opinions toward a zoonotic origin.

In February 2020, Johnson says, Fauci prompted the authors of the COVID-19 "proximal origin" paper, "who are dependent on him for grants," to move to the position that the virus had zoonotic roots.

"But let's face it," the senator continued, "the CIA is probably the one government agency that probably knows more about this than anybody there ... and now that we know that they paid, I think five or six of those individuals in that assessment, basically a bonus, to change their opinion. And now we know that Fauci went in there probably to continue to cover up. So again, the evidence is mounting to me."

