Pastor Miles to Newsmax: Church Leaders Must Bolster Security

Pastor Lucas Miles, senior director of Turning Point USA Faith and author of "Pagan Threat: Confronting America's Godless Uprising," told Newsmax that Sunday's deadly attack at a Mormon church in Michigan underscores the need for houses of worship to bolster security, warning that Christians worldwide are facing rising persecution.

"First off, the right to worship freely is one of the most sacred of our rights, and it's God-given," Miles told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" after reports that a gunman opened fire and set fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, killing one and injuring at least nine others.

"Anytime you see an attack, regardless of what faith it is, on a house of worship, that is a tragic thing. And so our hearts and prayers are with them," he said.

Authorities said the shooting and blaze began around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Two victims remained in critical condition, and officials cautioned that more victims may be found inside the burned structure. The shooter was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Pagan Threat," an Amazon best seller, includes the final published writing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10.

Kirk had penned the book's foreword and encouraged Miles to publish it, warning about the dangers Christians face and the need to speak out. The book is available through a special offer from Newsmax.

Miles, who also hosts "The Lucas Miles Show," said pastors must adapt to new security realities.

"I encourage every single pastor out there — you have to have security at your church. You have to be thinking about those things," he said. "I mean, we run metal detectors now on Sunday morning. I wish that wasn't the world we lived in, but unfortunately, here we are."

He added that Christians abroad have long endured similar violence.

"Our brothers and sisters around the world who are Christians have been experiencing this for a long time," Miles said. "I can tell you about churches in Kenya where people have thrown hand grenades down the pews. I can tell you about churches in Nigeria or Congo that have had mass casualties as a result."

The pastor added, "Christian persecution has been warned about in Scripture. We need to be vigilant, we need to look for protection … but ultimately churches have to really take ownership for their own security and be ready for anything and just keep trusting the Lord in the process."

Miles also criticized the lack of media and cultural attention to attacks on Christians.

"The question is, when is America going to wake up?" he said. "There is a pagan infiltration. Jesus says in John 15 that they hate you because they hated him. And I think that we're seeing the outpouring of this. This is the time, more than ever, to speak up, to use our voice."

