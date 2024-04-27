Tim Murphy to Newsmax: Church Attendance Boosts Mental Health

Speaking to Newsmax about his new book, "The Christ Cure," psychologist Tim Murphy said that going to church, or any religious service, can promote mental health benefits.

"There's three parallel recent studies we need to pay attention to," Murphy told "Saturday Report."

"One is the church attendance. ... [P]eople tend to be mentally healthier — less depression, less anxiety. They feel a sense of belonging. Prayer is an important part of this," he said.



"It's important to make the distinction. It isn't just believing, but it's belonging — attending church services, being part of a community fellowship, Bible studies, all those things together."

Murphy added that people who identify with "woke ideologies" are, by contrast, "less happy" because they are looking for "exterior blame" for their problems.

Finally, Murphy noted that people "who do attend church and services, whatever that religion is, are actually much happier. And even such things as post traumatic stress disorder, suicide rates — those things are all much much lower."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com