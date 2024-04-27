WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: church | mental health | community | religion

Tim Murphy to Newsmax: Church Attendance Boosts Mental Health

By    |   Saturday, 27 April 2024 03:40 PM EDT

Speaking to Newsmax about his new book, "The Christ Cure," psychologist Tim Murphy said that going to church, or any religious service, can promote mental health benefits.

"There's three parallel recent studies we need to pay attention to," Murphy told "Saturday Report."

"One is the church attendance. ... [P]eople tend to be mentally healthier — less depression, less anxiety. They feel a sense of belonging. Prayer is an important part of this," he said.

"It's important to make the distinction. It isn't just believing, but it's belonging — attending church services, being part of a community fellowship, Bible studies, all those things together."

Murphy added that people who identify with "woke ideologies" are, by contrast, "less happy" because they are looking for "exterior blame" for their problems.

Finally, Murphy noted that people "who do attend church and services, whatever that religion is, are actually much happier. And even such things as post traumatic stress disorder, suicide rates — those things are all much much lower."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Speaking to Newsmax about his new book, "The Christ Cure," psychologist Tim Murphy said that going to church, or any religious service, can promote mental health benefits.
church, mental health, community, religion
214
2024-40-27
Saturday, 27 April 2024 03:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved