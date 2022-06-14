Sen. Grassley: With Biden Energy Policy, 'What Would You Expect?'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the ''energy policy of this administration is one of the main reasons we have 8.6% inflation — is probably half of it.''

On the new show ''The Record With Greta Van Susteren,'' Grassley said inflation is ''a terrible problem'' and ''the number one issue that comes up'' in his town meetings.

''So, when you shut down pipelines and you stop drilling, and you put regulations on fracking and you tell the banks not to loan them [energy companies] money, what would you expect?'' he asked. ''We see what you can expect — $2 or more increase in the price of energy since this president came to town, and it's just ridiculous.''

President Joe Biden ''could rescind those policies right away, and we would get half of the inflation that we have right now,'' Grassley continued. ''It would be the biggest inflation fighter program that he could put into effect.''

The White House announced on Tuesday that Biden will visit Saudi Arabia in mid-July as part of a three-stop visit to the Middle East.

When asked how Biden can balance Saudi Arabia's questionable human rights track record with the petroleum products the kingdom could potentially provide, Grassley didn't mince words.

''Well, listen, he wouldn't have to go to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to get energy to come to this country when it's right under our own feet, all the energy we need,'' the senator said.

Soaring gas prices, which hit a national average of $5 per gallon over the weekend, have plagued the White House and become a huge political liability for Biden.

While OPEC Plus announced plans this month to modestly increase production, the change may have minimal effect on gas prices in the United States, according to CNN.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the president maintained the trip was not related to global energy prices, even as the U.S. has been pressing the Saudi-led OPEC Plus collective to increase oil production as the price of gas continues to climb.

"The commitments from the Saudis don't relate to anything having to do with energy," he said. "It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia. That's the reason I'm going."

Grassley faces Democrat Michael Franken in the Nov. 8 general election.

