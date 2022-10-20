Sen. Grassley to Newsmax: Whistleblower Files Highlight Potential Biden Conflict of Interest

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Newsmax that documents obtained by an FBI whistleblower "raised very concerning situations" that could lead to a conflict of interest between President Joe Biden and China.

On "Spicer & Co." Thursday, Grassley also outlined potential criminal activity in the FBI suppressing an investigation into former President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden's, foreign business dealings.

The documents "at least prove [Joe Biden] knew something about what his son was doing business-wise," the Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member explained. "He can't deny that like he's been denying it since he was in the Iowa caucuses when he was first asked that question."

Further, the FBI knows "we know these documents exist. What are they doing with these documents? Are they investigating them?" he continued. "A simple thing ... to get answers for the American people and to the Congress."

Grassley was referring to a leaked contract obtained by his committee that allegedly shows the funneling of $5 million from Chinese Communist Party affiliates to Hunter and James Biden for work done while Joe Biden was vice president.

"I wish I could say, absolutely, that there is conflict of interest. But I can at least say it's very concerning to me. It ought to be very concerning to the American people and all of Congress, and whether or not it compromises our national security – possibly with China.

"But these are questions I've been raising for months and months. Maybe even stretching into a year," he assured, adding that several bank documents show Hunter Biden "got $100,000 for several monthly stipends over a period of time."

