Sen. Grassley to Newsmax: Leave Policy to Congress, Not Judges

Responding to a clip from Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in regard to federal judges affecting national policy, committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Newsmax that power should be left with Congress and the executive branch.

"It's just simply wrong for one district judge to make a policy decision," Grassley told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"That should be left to the legislative and executive branches of government. It's just wrong for a district court judge to make that decision," he said.

"They're supposed to make the decision just for the people that are before them, and they're taking advantage of a case before them to apply it to all 94 judicial districts around the country," he added.

