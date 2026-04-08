Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Thanks to Trump for 'Saving the World'

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that people around the globe need to thank President Donald Trump for "saving the world."

During an appearance on "Bianca Across the Nation" Wednesday, Fleischmann said, "It's all Donald Trump stopping and saving the world from the potential for Iran having a nuclear weapon. We can never let them have one with their rhetoric, with their hatred toward the United States and our beloved ally Israel."

"We can never let them get there," he added.

Fleischmann said the new but fragile deal with Iran means the radical Islamist regime has reluctantly agreed to allow buried nuclear material to be gathered up and removed from Iran. "They're going to have to," he said.

Fleischmann explained that the U.S. is prepared to handle the job.

"We go out all over the world, secure this type of material, and bring it back and safely store it to make sure that it never gets in the hands of bad actors. We are prepared, ready, willing, and able to do this under President Trump's great leadership," he said.

Fleischmann said it all happens under the management of the Nuclear Security Administration which he helps oversee. "Once we locate it, we can secure it and bring it back and make sure it never falls in the hands of nefarious people."

"We do that," he said. "We've done that for years."

The new deal with Iran would not have happened under anyone other than Trump, according to Fleischmann. "Thank God for President Trump, for the Trump administration … the entire team."

"I trust Donald Trump. He will make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," he added.

Trump said on Wednesday that Iran will not be allowed to enrich uranium under the new framework emerging after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, a major shift following weeks of military strikes against the Islamist regime.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust.'"

"It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!)," he added. "Nothing has been touched from the date of attack."

"We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to," said Trump.

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