Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: FBI 'Wrong' to Raid Trump Estate

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the FBI was "wrong" to conduct a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

In an interview on "John Bachman Now," Fleischmann said, "we live in the greatest, freest country in the world and for our Justice Department to do this and the FBI to do this to a great former president is outrageous. It's wrong."

He added, "I'm an attorney by profession. Sure, I'm a conservative Republican and strong Trump supporter, but I'm an American. I'm a lawyer. I believe in the rule of law.

"We have greatly eroded the public's confidence in our justice system, in our Justice Department. This is plain and simple, wrong. We need questions answered and we need them answered quickly, not only for us and for President Trump, but for the American people.

"It's an outrage."

Fleischmann later said "the American people will demand answers because the American people are sovereign in this country, God bless us for that.

"We will get to the bottom of this. We need to start right away, and we just got to stop the craziness that's going on in this country, the democratic majority and their omnipotence has hurt this country economically in terms of foreign policy, and now they are eroding us from within, in terms of destroying our justice system.

"It's outrageous. It's wrong.

"The American people deserve better and they will get better."

