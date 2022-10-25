Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Biden to Blame for 'Abysmal Failure' on Border

The border situation, including the news in a recent report that 98 people on the terror watch list were apprehended this year alone, has happened because of the "abysmal failure" on the border that was "incentivized" by President Joe Biden's administration even before he took office, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I had been to the border several times in my role as ranking member on the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, but when I went there with President [Donald] Trump, we knew the border was secure," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Not only was the wall being built, but the Border Patrol was encouraged to "do the right thing at every stage," said the lawmaker.

But now, the Biden administration has "taken this totally in the opposite direction," said Fleischmann. "It has hurt this country and made us less safe."

But now, the situation is affecting "these radical left-wing cities" with migrants being sent to places like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, and "they don't like it," he added.

"They said they can't deal with it," said Fleischmann, noting that America also can't afford the situation.

"We are seeing millions of illegals come across," he said. "The American people are going to fix this in November. The American people know better than Joe Biden and this group that's in control right now."

The congressman, predicting a "Republican wave across this country," acknowledged that not everyone is as conservative as he is, but said Americans are "by and large overwhelmingly for the American team."

Democrat policies are also harming the nation's cities, Fleischmann said, including moves to defund the police that have left city neighborhoods unsafe.

"We need to uplift the men and women in blue and thank them for the job they do," said Fleischmann. "We need to punish criminals, not the victims."

The congressman also on Tuesday remembered the life and contributions of television actor Leslie Jordan, 67, a Tennessee native who died Monday in an automobile accident in Los Angeles.

Fleischmann said he and his wife Brenda were privileged to be with Jordan this past summer when the actor was the grand marshal of the Chattanooga Riverbend Festival.

"Leslie came and he was so kind and the Chattanooga community just opened up and just loved him, and he loved us," said Fleischmann of Jordan, who was born in Chattanooga. "It was a special day for Americans. He did a great job there as he's done on the screen and TV. He will be sorely missed."

