Gold Star Mom to Newsmax: Sgt. Nicole Gee Paid for 'Every Free Breath We Take'

On this Memorial Day weekend, Christy Shamblin, the Gold Star mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, remembered her daughter-in-law's sacrifice as one made "for every single free breath that we take" during an emotional interview on Newsmax on Saturday.

Shamblin, appeared on "America Right Now" this Memorial Day weekend to honor her daughter-in-law's legacy and the ultimate sacrifice she made during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Gee was one of 13 American service members killed in an ISIS suicide bombing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as the U.S. concluded its 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

"Nicole was spectacular," Shamblin said. "She was a powerhouse of a woman. She was driven [and] committed. She knew that hard work and consistency paid off. She believed in a positive mental attitude, and she lived it every single day. She loved her family, her country, and her dog, Joey. And we miss her more than I can put into words."

Reflecting on the meaning of Memorial Day, Shamblin emphasized the depth of the loss and the enduring significance of her daughter-in-law's sacrifice.

"Know that they did it for you and for me and for every American," she said. "They paid the price for every single free breath that we take. And Memorial Day is hard. It's heavy for us. But seeing the nation honor that does give us a lot of peace and a lot of comfort, and our heroes would do it again. And we probably would not. We would give anything to have her back."

Shamblin also responded to news that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered a special panel to review the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, calling the move a hopeful step toward accountability.

"Absolutely. We have full faith in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth," Shamblin said. "There's not really words to say it. It's not happy. But we know that he's going to put the attention that's necessary on this, and we're hopeful for that."

In addition to honoring her daughter-in-law's memory, Shamblin now serves as an ambassador for the Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Foundation. The organization seeks to continue Gee's legacy of service and encouragement, particularly toward veterans who returned home.

"She was an encourager," Shamblin said. "She encouraged her fellow Marines in every way that she could, and she received back such a family and such a camaraderie from them that we're looking to give back to that community."

The foundation supports active-duty service members, veterans, and military families. Shamblin invited Americans to become involved through the group's website, foundationforwomenwarriors.org.

"If you want to become involved, please reach out to us," she said. "We're happy to have all the help we can get."

