×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christopher wray | hearing | judiciary | house | wed

Van Drew to Newsmax: Will Ask Wray About 'Weaponized' FBI

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 07:35 PM EDT

Member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray's Wednesday hearing that he has a lot of questions for the director and his "weaponized" agency.

Van Drew tells "Carl Higbie Frontline" that "there are so many questions" he has for Wray.
"The questions I have," Van Drew says, "what were they doing having an undercover agent" enrolled "in traditional Roman Catholic churches?" 

"Why are they going after Roman Catholics? Freedom of religion and freedom of speech are two of our most important tenants of our freedom and of our Constitution. Why were they going after parents? These are the types of questions that are going to come up." 

Van Drew goes on to ask, "Why did they raid Mar-a-Lago with enough of a force to invade a foreign capital? ... It's one question after another after another of this FBI is rotten to the core. It is politicized. It is weaponized. And it's infected." 

Wray's Wednesday hearing comes amidst a report released Monday by House Republicans regarding the FBI's interaction with social media companies. This report is expected to be a major topic during Wednesday's hearing.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray's Wednesday hearing that he has a lot of questions for the director and his "weaponized" agency.
christopher wray, hearing, judiciary, house, wed
243
2023-35-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved