Van Drew to Newsmax: Will Ask Wray About 'Weaponized' FBI

Member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray's Wednesday hearing that he has a lot of questions for the director and his "weaponized" agency.

Van Drew tells "Carl Higbie Frontline" that "there are so many questions" he has for Wray.

"The questions I have," Van Drew says, "what were they doing having an undercover agent" enrolled "in traditional Roman Catholic churches?"

"Why are they going after Roman Catholics? Freedom of religion and freedom of speech are two of our most important tenants of our freedom and of our Constitution. Why were they going after parents? These are the types of questions that are going to come up."

Van Drew goes on to ask, "Why did they raid Mar-a-Lago with enough of a force to invade a foreign capital? ... It's one question after another after another of this FBI is rotten to the core. It is politicized. It is weaponized. And it's infected."

Wray's Wednesday hearing comes amidst a report released Monday by House Republicans regarding the FBI's interaction with social media companies. This report is expected to be a major topic during Wednesday's hearing.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!