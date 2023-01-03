Texas DPS' Olivarez to Newsmax: Mass Amnesty for Migrants Will Worsen Crisis

Calls that have been going on for some time from the Biden administration for mass amnesty for migrants could make the situation at the border even worse if such messaging continues, Texas Highway Patrol staff Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It's kind of hard to put into words, as you know, as far as how much worse can this situation get," Olivarez said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But when you have that type of messaging to the point that you're going to grant amnesty, all that's going to do is open the floodgates even more."

Mass amnesty, he added, will "create a magnet where you're going to have more people coming across wanting to make this long journey to the United States because they know that once they get here, they will be released, and they are also going to be granted amnesty."

The numbers for the fiscal year 2023 show that in the first 90 days, there were already 617,000 illegal immigrants encountered at the southern border, with 430,000 released into the country and 186,000 expelled under Title 42 COVID restrictions, said Olivarez.

"That's not including over 240,000 known gotaways that we have encountered just in the first three months," he said. "So it goes to show that every fiscal year, every single month has been a record, and with the messages that you can allow amnesty, it's just going to make the situation much worse."

The messaging has enriched and empowered Mexican cartels, allowing them to further profit from exploiting the situation, Olivarez said.

Meanwhile, Olivarez said the National Guard is doing an "outstanding job" after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed additional troops, so "we've been able to manage the flow in El Paso."

"They're able to put up razor wire, temporary fencing, and they were able to control the flow of people that were coming across in that specific area," he said. "But you're still seeing people coming across. It's not preventing the crossings that are taking place because these individuals know that when they get to the border, they're going to get there, they're going to be processed and will be released."

But even with the control measures, the additional people entering the country shows that the federal government is not following the "full capabilities of Title 42," said Olivarez.

Meanwhile, with Republicans taking majority control of the House, Olivarez said a solution must be reached to alleviate the border crisis, but he said his "biggest fear" is that they will become too "tied up" in hearings to reach solutions.

"There has to be accountability, but also, we cannot ignore the problem that we're facing at the border right now," he said. "We need to have an actual plan of action, actually do something about it, and hold those accountable … we cannot continue on the track that we're having right now. As far as in terms of the numbers, I mean, it's just unacceptable and we're not gonna be able to sustain this any much longer, but we will stay on top of it."

